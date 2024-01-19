Market Analysts see DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV] gaining to $47. Time to buy?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [NYSE: DV] surged by $0.93 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $39.31. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 8:00 AM that DoubleVerify Bolsters Media Authentication on Meta: Extends Brand Safety and Suitability to Facebook and Instagram Feeds & Reels.

For the first time, global brands will benefit from DV’s industry-leading, AI-powered classification technology to gain transparency into Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels inventory.

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the expansion of its brand safety and suitability coverage on Meta to include measurement of Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels. With this release, global advertisers will be able to independently authenticate campaign quality and protect their brand equity within these engaging, user-generated media environments.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc stock has also gained 9.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DV stock has inclined by 36.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.91% and gained 6.88% year-on date.

The market cap for DV stock reached $6.68 billion, with 165.42 million shares outstanding and 137.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, DV reached a trading volume of 3253957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DV shares is $40.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DV stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for DV in the course of the last twelve months was 83.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.28.

DV stock trade performance evaluation

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.93. With this latest performance, DV shares gained by 10.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.87 for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.98, while it was recorded at 37.52 for the last single week of trading, and 32.75 for the last 200 days.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.28 and a Current Ratio set at 6.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc go to 19.40%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]: Institutional Ownership

