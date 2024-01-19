Market Analysts see CNX Resources Corp [CNX] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

CNX Resources Corp [NYSE: CNX] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $19.43 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 6:45 AM that CNX Resources Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Q&A Conference Call Schedule.

CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) will announce its financial results for Q4 2023 at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 25. At that time, CNX will issue a brief press release containing links to its prepared remarks for the quarter, presentation materials, and supplemental information providing a Q4 2023 update. These materials will be available on CNX’s Investor Relations website.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

This release will be followed by a Q&A conference call and webcast.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, CNX reached a trading volume of 3096419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CNX Resources Corp [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $22.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corp is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for CNX stock

CNX Resources Corp [CNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, CNX shares dropped by -2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.01 for CNX Resources Corp [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.51, while it was recorded at 19.66 for the last single week of trading, and 19.46 for the last 200 days.

CNX Resources Corp [CNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CNX Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

CNX Resources Corp [CNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corp go to 41.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CNX Resources Corp [CNX]

The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.