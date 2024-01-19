Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] moved down -21.79: Why It’s Important

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [NYSE: LICY] slipped around -0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.41 at the close of the session, down -21.79%. The company report on December 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Li-Cycle Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), a leading global lithium-ion battery resource recovery company, today announced that it has received written notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01C of the NYSE’s continued listing standards because the average closing price of Li-Cycle’s common stock was less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

Li-Cycle has advised the NYSE of its intention to cure the deficiency and is considering all available options in this regard. Under the NYSE’s rules, Li-Cycle has a six-month period following receipt of the Notice to bring its average closing share price to at least $1.00 over the prior 30 trading-day period.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.12M shares, LICY reached a trading volume of 7474581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LICY shares is $1.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LICY stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for LICY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.67. With this latest performance, LICY shares dropped by -41.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.91 for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7765, while it was recorded at 0.5156 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6371 for the last 200 days.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The top three institutional holders of LICY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock