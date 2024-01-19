JP Morgan slashes price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc [GLPI] – find out why.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc [NASDAQ: GLPI] loss -0.45% or -0.21 points to close at $46.33 with a heavy trading volume of 3200635 shares. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Cash Dividend of $0.73 Per Share.

While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends will be reviewed quarterly and declared by the Board of Directors at its discretion.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The daily chart for GLPI points out that the company has recorded -5.26% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, GLPI reached to a volume of 3200635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc [GLPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLPI shares is $53.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLPI stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLPI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.45.

Trading performance analysis for GLPI stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc [GLPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, GLPI shares dropped by -2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.91 for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc [GLPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.93, while it was recorded at 46.74 for the last single week of trading, and 47.90 for the last 200 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc [GLPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc go to 2.83%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc [GLPI]

The top three institutional holders of GLPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GLPI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GLPI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.