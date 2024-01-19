JP Morgan lifts Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: FUTU] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $46.11. The company report on December 25, 2023 at 4:08 PM that Trading Platform Moomoo Offers 6.8% P.A. Introductory Cash Management Rate to Australian Clients.

Amid the high interest rate environment in Australia, intuitive investment and trading platform moomoo has recently introduced Cash Plus, a cash management feature that sees the interest rate for eligible new clients’ uninvested cash balances increase to 6.8% per annum (p.a.) *.

The 6.8% p.a. rate is possible as moomoo aims to pay variable interest rates (currently at 3.75%) on participating clients’ uninvested cash balances in AUD and USD; on top of the standard 3.75% interest rate, moomoo would temporarily increase the interest rate received by eligible new clients to 6.8% p.a.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR stock has also loss -4.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FUTU stock has declined by -26.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.04% and lost -15.60% year-on date.

The market cap for FUTU stock reached $4.25 billion, with 92.09 million shares outstanding and 87.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, FUTU reached a trading volume of 3412935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $70.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.28.

FUTU stock trade performance evaluation

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, FUTU shares dropped by -16.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.98 for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.17, while it was recorded at 47.06 for the last single week of trading, and 50.83 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR go to 1.57%.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU]: Institutional Ownership

