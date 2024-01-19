Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] fell -34.27% so far this year. What now?

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [NASDAQ: HSCS] loss -17.05% or -0.03 points to close at $0.11 with a heavy trading volume of 5266680 shares. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM that HeartSciences Announces Results and Adjournment of Annual Shareholder Meeting.

At the Annual Meeting which was convened, all items of business were passed, with the exception of Proposal 7, which would effect a reduction of the quorum requirements for future shareholder meetings, as the Company had not received sufficient proxies for approval by the time of the Annual Meeting. Accordingly, the meeting was convened and adjourned solely in respect of proposal 7.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The daily chart for HSCS points out that the company has recorded -87.89% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.09M shares, HSCS reached to a volume of 5266680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSCS shares is $0.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heart Test Laboratories Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 126.00.

Trading performance analysis for HSCS stock

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.68. With this latest performance, HSCS shares dropped by -36.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.55 for Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1759, while it was recorded at 0.1344 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6339 for the last 200 days.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 0.34.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]

The top three institutional holders of HSCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HSCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HSCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.