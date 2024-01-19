Goldman slashes price target on Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] – find out why.

Dollar Tree Inc [NASDAQ: DLTR] loss -2.13% or -2.89 points to close at $132.51 with a heavy trading volume of 3379126 shares. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Announce Sponsorship of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in Multi-Year Agreement for NASCAR Cup Series.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) today announced an exciting new sponsorship of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.) in a multi-year agreement for races taking place in the NASCAR Cup Series.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will be on track in all 38 races of the 2024 NASCAR season, including select races with No. 42 driver John Hunter Nemechek, No. 43 driver Erik Jones and No. 84 driver Jimmie Johnson. The sponsorship spans both the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands, creating significant visibility with customers and associates in the company’s 16,000+ stores.

The daily chart for DLTR points out that the company has recorded -12.15% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, DLTR reached to a volume of 3379126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $150.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 43.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for DLTR stock

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71. With this latest performance, DLTR shares gained by 1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.42, while it was recorded at 134.97 for the last single week of trading, and 133.30 for the last 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dollar Tree Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dollar Tree Inc posted 2.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc go to 2.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]

The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DLTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.