Gamida Cell Ltd [GMDA] is -41.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gamida Cell Ltd [NASDAQ: GMDA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.46%. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Gamida Cell to Present at the 2024 Tandem Meetings of ASTCT® and CIBMTR®.

Over the last 12 months, GMDA stock dropped by -84.52%. The one-year Gamida Cell Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.0. The average equity rating for GMDA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $31.83 million, with 132.64 million shares outstanding and 120.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, GMDA stock reached a trading volume of 6204823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gamida Cell Ltd [GMDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMDA shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Gamida Cell Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gamida Cell Ltd is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 70.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

GMDA Stock Performance Analysis:

Gamida Cell Ltd [GMDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.46. With this latest performance, GMDA shares dropped by -23.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.99 for Gamida Cell Ltd [GMDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3575, while it was recorded at 0.2712 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1322 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gamida Cell Ltd Fundamentals:

Gamida Cell Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.32.

Gamida Cell Ltd [GMDA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GMDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GMDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GMDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.