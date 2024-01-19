For Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW], Analyst sees a rise to $240. What next?

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [NYSE: LOW] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $218.23. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Lowe’s and STAINMASTER Unveil 2024 Color of the Year.

The nature-inspired tone will bring calm to any space while holding up against stains, making clean-up easy.

STAINMASTER™ Paint, available exclusively at Lowe’s, unveils a fresh foray into the realm of color with its 2024 Color of the Year—English Green. As the brand’s inaugural venture into this prestigious category, English Green promises to redefine your perception of paint and transform your space into a canvas of nature-inspired elegance. This rich hue effortlessly bridges the gap between bold and versatile, inviting the outdoors in with every stroke. Embrace a palette of possibilities as English Green harmonizes with warm terracotta, luxurious gold, sweet caramel, and cool shades of blue, plum, and grey. Elevate your surroundings and let the language of color speak volumes.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. stock has also loss -0.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LOW stock has inclined by 10.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.48% and lost -1.94% year-on date.

The market cap for LOW stock reached $125.51 billion, with 601.00 million shares outstanding and 574.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 3121343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $227.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 23.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.15.

LOW stock trade performance evaluation

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.27 for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 210.24, while it was recorded at 219.16 for the last single week of trading, and 212.22 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lowe’s Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. posted 2.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. go to 4.40%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.