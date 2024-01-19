For Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Fate Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: FATE] price plunged by -1.59 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Fate Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial for FT825 / ONO-8250 in Patients with HER2-expressing Advanced Solid Tumors.

iPSC-derived CAR T-cell Product Candidate Incorporates Seven Synthetic Controls of Cell Function including a Novel HER2-targeted Antigen Binding Domain.

Phase 1 Study is Being Conducted in Collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical.

The one-year FATE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.49. The average equity rating for FATE stock is currently 2.58, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATE shares is $6.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATE stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fate Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

FATE Stock Performance Analysis:

Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, FATE shares gained by 43.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.48 for Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.04, while it was recorded at 4.45 for the last single week of trading, and 3.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fate Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Fate Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.81 and a Current Ratio set at 8.81.

Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] Institutonal Ownership Details

