For AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

AST SpaceMobile Inc [NASDAQ: ASTS] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.16. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 9:18 PM that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Announces Pricing of $100,000,000 Public Offering of Class A Common Stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) (the “Company” or “AST SpaceMobile”) announced today the pricing of its previously announced public offering of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A Common Stock”). The Company has agreed to sell 32,258,064 shares of Class A Common Stock at a price to the public of $3.10 per share. The Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,838,709 shares of Class A Common Stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, will be approximately $100,000,000 million ($115,000,000 million if the underwriter exercises its option to purchase additional shares in full). The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on January 23, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

AST SpaceMobile Inc stock has also loss -15.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ASTS stock has inclined by 25.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.46% and lost -31.01% year-on date.

The market cap for ASTS stock reached $372.20 million, with 89.47 million shares outstanding and 78.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, ASTS reached a trading volume of 8105463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTS shares is $17.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AST SpaceMobile Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AST SpaceMobile Inc is set at 0.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

ASTS stock trade performance evaluation

AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.96. With this latest performance, ASTS shares dropped by -23.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.73 for AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.90, while it was recorded at 4.20 for the last single week of trading, and 4.52 for the last 200 days.

AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AST SpaceMobile Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.06 and a Current Ratio set at 6.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AST SpaceMobile Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASTS.

AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]: Institutional Ownership

