CRH Plc [CRH] Stock trading around $69.28 per share: What’s Next?

CRH Plc [NYSE: CRH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.82% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.06%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 9:33 AM that Caterpillar Signs Strategic Agreement with CRH for Electric Off-Highway Trucks and Charging Solutions.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced it has signed an electrification strategic agreement with CRH (NYSE: CRH) to advance the deployment of Caterpillar’s zero-exhaust emissions solutions. CRH is the number one aggregates producer in North America and the first company in that industry to sign such an agreement with Caterpillar.

The agreement is focused on accelerating the deployment of Caterpillar’s 70 to 100-ton-class battery electric off-highway trucks and charging solutions at a CRH site in North America. Through the agreement, CRH will participate in Caterpillar’s Early Learner program for battery electric off-highway trucks, testing and validating the units in real-world applications. CRH will also provide voice of customer feedback to address safety, performance, operational and compliance requirements for the aggregates industry..

Over the last 12 months, CRH stock rose by 52.83%. The one-year CRH Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.44. The average equity rating for CRH stock is currently 1.39, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.68 billion, with 789.29 million shares outstanding and 782.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, CRH stock reached a trading volume of 5291300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CRH Plc [CRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRH shares is $76.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRH stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for CRH Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRH Plc is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

CRH Stock Performance Analysis:

CRH Plc [CRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, CRH shares gained by 3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.01 for CRH Plc [CRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.59, while it was recorded at 68.40 for the last single week of trading, and 56.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CRH Plc Fundamentals:

CRH Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

CRH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRH Plc go to 13.63%.

CRH Plc [CRH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.