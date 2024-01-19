Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] Is Currently -0.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Corebridge Financial Inc. [NYSE: CRBG] price plunged by -0.99 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 4:16 PM that Corebridge Financial Schedules Announcement of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15, 2024. The Corebridge press release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of corebridgefinancial.com.

Corebridge will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 15, 2024, to review these results. The webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of corebridgefinancial.com, and a replay will be available shortly after the event.

The one-year CRBG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.22. The average equity rating for CRBG stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBG shares is $27.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBG stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Corebridge Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corebridge Financial Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRBG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.02.

CRBG Stock Performance Analysis:

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CRBG shares gained by 8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.54 for Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.37, while it was recorded at 24.12 for the last single week of trading, and 18.94 for the last 200 days.

CRBG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRBG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corebridge Financial Inc. go to 16.60%.

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRBG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRBG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRBG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.