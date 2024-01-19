CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] moved down -1.47: Why It’s Important

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] closed the trading session at $56.34. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 2:00 PM that Consumers Energy Offers Tips to Help Households Reduce Winter Heating Bills and Get Help.

With frigid cold draped across Michigan this week, Consumers Energy is highlighting programs, dollars and ways to help Michiganders lower and get help with their energy bills.

Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience, said Consumers Energy is continuing to look out for customers even after restoring power across the state over the weekend.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.98 percent and weekly performance of -5.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, CMS reached to a volume of 2991743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $61.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

CMS stock trade performance evaluation

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.31. With this latest performance, CMS shares dropped by -2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.33 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.60, while it was recorded at 57.47 for the last single week of trading, and 58.05 for the last 200 days.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CMS Energy Corporation posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 53.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 7.70%.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CMS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CMS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.