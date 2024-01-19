Clean Energy Fuels Corp [CLNE] Revenue clocked in at $429.61 million, down -19.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp [NASDAQ: CLNE] loss -6.06% on the last trading session, reaching $3.10 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Clean Energy Begins Producing Renewable Natural Gas at Latest Project.

Digester at Drumgoon Dairy in South Dakota Completed in December and Began Injecting Ultra-Low Carbon RNG into Pipeline Soon After.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq: CLNE) announced that it has completed a new renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility at Drumgoon Dairy in Lake Norden, S.D. The 6,500-cow dairy farm is expected to supply 1.66 million gallons of negative carbon-intensity RNG annually to the transportation market when at full capacity.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, CLNE reached a trading volume of 3136581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clean Energy Fuels Corp [CLNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $8.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for CLNE stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp [CLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.36. With this latest performance, CLNE shares dropped by -16.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp [CLNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.42 and a Current Ratio set at 2.69.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Clean Energy Fuels Corp [CLNE]

