Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] fell -0.75% so far this year. What now?

Caesars Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: CZR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.58%. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Announces Commencement of Tender Offer for 6.250% Senior Secured Notes Due 2025.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZR) today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Company’s Offer to Purchase, dated January 18, 2024 (the “Offer to Purchase”), and the accompanying Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, dated January 18, 2024 (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery” and together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Tender Offer Documents”).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Tender Offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 30, 2024 unless extended or earlier terminated as described in the Offer to Purchase (such time and date, as may be extended, the “Expiration Time”). Tendered Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time at or prior to the Expiration Time as described in the Offer to Purchase. Holders of the Notes are urged to read the Tender Offer Documents carefully before making any decision with respect to the Tender Offer.

Over the last 12 months, CZR stock dropped by -3.62%. The one-year Caesars Entertainment Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.81. The average equity rating for CZR stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.04 billion, with 214.31 million shares outstanding and 205.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, CZR stock reached a trading volume of 6667181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $61.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

CZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.54, while it was recorded at 45.00 for the last single week of trading, and 47.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caesars Entertainment Inc Fundamentals:

Caesars Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CZR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CZR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.