BridgeBio Pharma Inc [BBIO] is -6.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BridgeBio Pharma Inc [NASDAQ: BBIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.76% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.86%. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM that BridgeBio Pharma Secures up to $1.25 Billion of Capital from Blue Owl and CPP Investments to Accelerate the Development and Launch of Genetic Medicines.

– The raise includes $500 million in cash from Blue Owl and CPP Investments in exchange for a 5% royalty on future global net sales of acoramidis.

– The raise also includes a $450 million credit facility from Blue Owl that refinances existing senior secured credit, extending maturity from 2026 to 2029 subject to certain conditions.

Over the last 12 months, BBIO stock rose by 332.72%. The one-year BridgeBio Pharma Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.16. The average equity rating for BBIO stock is currently 1.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.53 billion, with 150.63 million shares outstanding and 128.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, BBIO stock reached a trading volume of 4264814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BridgeBio Pharma Inc [BBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBIO shares is $47.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for BridgeBio Pharma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BridgeBio Pharma Inc is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 692.93.

BBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

BridgeBio Pharma Inc [BBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.86. With this latest performance, BBIO shares dropped by -4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 332.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.69 for BridgeBio Pharma Inc [BBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.28, while it was recorded at 37.99 for the last single week of trading, and 25.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BridgeBio Pharma Inc Fundamentals:

BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.54 and a Current Ratio set at 5.54.

BBIO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BridgeBio Pharma Inc posted -0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBIO.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc [BBIO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BBIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BBIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BBIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.