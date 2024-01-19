BofA Securities slashes price target on Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] – find out why.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ULCC] gained 13.29% on the last trading session, reaching $4.69 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Frontier Airlines Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report.

America’s Greenest Airline* Showcases Staunch Commitment to Environmental Sustainability, Social Capital and Governance.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, ULCC reached a trading volume of 4882481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $5.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for ULCC stock

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.81. With this latest performance, ULCC shares dropped by -7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.04 for Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.57, while it was recorded at 4.68 for the last single week of trading, and 6.82 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]

The top three institutional holders of ULCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ULCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ULCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.