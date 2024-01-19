BofA Securities slashes price target on Dow Inc [DOW] – find out why.

Dow Inc [NYSE: DOW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.25% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.46%. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 12:15 PM that Maximizing Engagement Through Dow’s Employee Resource Groups (ERGs).

Originally published in Dow's 2022 INtersections Progress Report

From innovation to improving the customer experience, Dow’s ERGs drive action both inside and outside of the company. Our ERGs are a source of community and connection, while also amplifying impact by aligning to strategic company priorities such as wellbeing, talent needs, supplier diversity and our growth strategy.

Over the last 12 months, DOW stock dropped by -8.36%. The one-year Dow Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.16. The average equity rating for DOW stock is currently 2.61, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.89 billion, with 704.88 million shares outstanding and 699.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, DOW stock reached a trading volume of 4230004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dow Inc [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $56.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Dow Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 10.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

DOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Dow Inc [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.84 for Dow Inc [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.49, while it was recorded at 53.04 for the last single week of trading, and 52.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dow Inc Fundamentals:

Dow Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.79.

DOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc go to -10.72%.

Dow Inc [DOW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.