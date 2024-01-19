BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP] is -11.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BHP Group Limited ADR [NYSE: BHP] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $60.48. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM that TransAlta and BHP Announce Commercial Operation of Innovative Hybrid Renewables Facility to Power Remote Mining Operations in Western Australia.

TransAlta Corporation (“TransAlta” or the “Company”) (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) and BHP Group Limited (“BHP”) (NYSE: BHP) (ASX: BHP) announced today that the 48 MW Northern Goldfields solar and battery storage facility (“Northern Goldfields Solar and Battery Facility”) has achieved commercial operation and is now supplying reliable electricity to BHP’s remote nickel mining operations in Western Australia.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“We are extremely pleased that this innovative hybrid renewable solution is now supplying reliable, emissions-free power to BHP’s mining operations in the outback of Western Australia. The Northern Goldfields Solar and Battery Facility is our first renewable electricity facility in Australia and is made possible through our longstanding relationship with BHP,” said John Kousinioris, President and Chief Executive Officer of TransAlta. “The fully contracted facility showcases our expertise in integrating renewable energy into remote power systems,” added Mr. Kousinioris.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3036812 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BHP Group Limited ADR stands at 1.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.15%.

The market cap for BHP stock reached $153.24 billion, with 2.53 billion shares outstanding and 2.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, BHP reached a trading volume of 3036812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHP shares is $65.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for BHP Group Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group Limited ADR is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

How has BHP stock performed recently?

BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.01. With this latest performance, BHP shares dropped by -8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.05 for BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.09, while it was recorded at 61.83 for the last single week of trading, and 59.77 for the last 200 days.

BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BHP Group Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Earnings analysis for BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group Limited ADR go to -11.20%.

Insider trade positions for BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]

The top three institutional holders of BHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BHP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BHP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.