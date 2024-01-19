Assure Holdings Corp [IONM] Stock trading around $0.28 per share: What’s Next?

Assure Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: IONM] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.28 at the close of the session, up 13.55%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM that Assure Holdings Announces Receipt of Notice of Late Filing from Nasdaq.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Notice provides that the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or January 22, 2024, to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan to regain compliance, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the prescribed due date of the 10-Q, or May 20, 2024, to regain compliance.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, IONM reached a trading volume of 3163862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Assure Holdings Corp [IONM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONM shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has IONM stock performed recently?

Assure Holdings Corp [IONM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, IONM shares dropped by -25.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.91 for Assure Holdings Corp [IONM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2931, while it was recorded at 0.2544 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8522 for the last 200 days.

Assure Holdings Corp [IONM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Assure Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Assure Holdings Corp [IONM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Assure Holdings Corp posted -28.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,959.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONM.

Insider trade positions for Assure Holdings Corp [IONM]

The top three institutional holders of IONM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IONM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IONM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.