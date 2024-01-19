2U Inc [TWOU] fell -36.58% so far this year. What now?

2U Inc [NASDAQ: TWOU] closed the trading session at $0.78. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 4:01 PM that 2U Announces New Organizational Structure and Leadership Appointments.

Organizational structure sets up 2U to improve profitability, cash flow, and future growth.

2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a leading online education platform company, today announced that it has created two executive roles to lead each of the company’s business segments. Andrew Hermalyn has been appointed President of the Degree Program Segment, and Aaron McCullough has been appointed President of the Alternative Credential Segment.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.58 percent and weekly performance of -20.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -82.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -66.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, TWOU reached to a volume of 3140692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 2U Inc [TWOU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWOU shares is $2.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for 2U Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 2U Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

TWOU stock trade performance evaluation

2U Inc [TWOU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.57. With this latest performance, TWOU shares dropped by -32.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.76 for 2U Inc [TWOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1975, while it was recorded at 0.8903 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0195 for the last 200 days.

2U Inc [TWOU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

2U Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 2U Inc [TWOU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWOU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 2U Inc go to 20.00%.

2U Inc [TWOU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TWOU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TWOU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TWOU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.