Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] Stock trading around $34.93 per share: What’s Next?

Yum China Holdings Inc [NYSE: YUMC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.32% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.80%. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 10:15 AM that Yum China Leads the Restaurant & Leisure Industry for the Fourth Consecutive Year on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Yum China”, NYSE:YUMC and HKEX:9987) today announced that the Company has been ranked number one globally for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the S&P Global 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). For the fourth consecutive year, Yum China has been selected as a member of both the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI): World Index (DJSI World) and Emerging Market Index (DJSI Emerging Markets). It reflects the Company’s unwavering commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG)

Yum China is the only consumer services company from the Chinese mainland to be selected as a member of DJSI World. Yum China achieved the highest score among industry peers in the S&P Global CSA based on three dimensions: governance & economic, environmental, and social. The Company also received a peer-leading S&P Global ESG score.

Over the last 12 months, YUMC stock dropped by -41.99%. The one-year Yum China Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.9. The average equity rating for YUMC stock is currently 1.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.21 billion, with 419.00 million shares outstanding and 394.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, YUMC stock reached a trading volume of 4662706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $56.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

YUMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.80. With this latest performance, YUMC shares dropped by -13.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.82 for Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.07, while it was recorded at 37.01 for the last single week of trading, and 53.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yum China Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Yum China Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

YUMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc go to 33.79%.

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in YUMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.