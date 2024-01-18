Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $66

Xcel Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] plunged by -$0.82 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $60.09. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 5:15 PM that Xcel Energy 2023 Year End Earnings Conference Call.

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and year end 2023 financial results. The earnings report will be released prior to the market open on the same date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be asked for the conference password.

Xcel Energy, Inc. stock has also loss -5.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XEL stock has inclined by 0.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.62% and lost -2.94% year-on date.

The market cap for XEL stock reached $33.16 billion, with 551.82 million shares outstanding and 550.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, XEL reached a trading volume of 3996601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $65.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Xcel Energy, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy, Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

XEL stock trade performance evaluation

Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, XEL shares dropped by -3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.29, while it was recorded at 61.21 for the last single week of trading, and 62.30 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Xcel Energy, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy, Inc. go to 6.30%.

Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in XEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in XEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.