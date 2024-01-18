Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] Stock trading around $31.49 per share: What’s Next?

Wolfspeed Inc [NYSE: WOLF] loss -3.79% on the last trading session, reaching $31.49 price per share at the time. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Wolfspeed Completes Sale of RF Business to MACOM.

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) today announced it completed the sale of its radio frequency business (“Wolfspeed RF”) to MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTSI) effective December 2, 2023. Under the transaction terms, Wolfspeed received approximately $75 million in cash, subject to a customary purchase price adjustment, and 711,528 shares of MACOM common stock, which shares had a market value of approximately $60.8 million based on the closing price for MACOM’s common stock on December 1, 2023 as reported on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

“The completed sale of Wolfspeed RF is the final step in our transformation, and we’re happy to say Wolfspeed is now the only pure-play silicon carbide semiconductor manufacturer in the industry,” said Gregg Lowe, Wolfspeed president and CEO. “As demand continues to accelerate across the automotive, industrial and renewable energy markets, we can now focus on innovation and capacity for our materials and power device businesses.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, WOLF reached a trading volume of 6429623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOLF shares is $43.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Wolfspeed Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolfspeed Inc is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.71.

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.33. With this latest performance, WOLF shares dropped by -28.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.86 for Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.22, while it was recorded at 33.76 for the last single week of trading, and 46.11 for the last 200 days.

Wolfspeed Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.98 and a Current Ratio set at 5.44.

The top three institutional holders of WOLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WOLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WOLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.