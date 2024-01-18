why Synchrony Financial [SYF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.68

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] slipped around -0.49 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $36.47 at the close of the session, down -1.33%. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 9:13 AM that Synchrony Browser Extension Aims to Drive Faster, Easier, and More Secure Online Checkout with Synchrony Cards.

Trial With Synchrony General Purpose Credit Cards to Test Viability of Browser Extension.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer finance company, has announced that it is testing a browser extension that automatically prompts cardholders during the checkout process to use a Synchrony credit card and provides a virtual card for that purchase. The initial launch is designed for Synchrony’s General Purpose Credit Cards on Chrome desktop browsers with the intention to scale the capability to more Synchrony credit cards if successful.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 3969049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $40.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.86.

How has SYF stock performed recently?

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.27. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.26 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.29, while it was recorded at 37.21 for the last single week of trading, and 32.14 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -3.62%.

Insider trade positions for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SYF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.