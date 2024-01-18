why SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.52

SoundHound AI Inc [NASDAQ: SOUN] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.79. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM that SoundHound AI Participated in Investor Events in December.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, participated in the following investor events in December and is making the replays available:.

Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound, participated at the Northland Capital Markets Virtual Communications CSaaS Conference on December 1. You can view it here.

SoundHound AI Inc stock has also loss -4.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SOUN stock has declined by -5.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.49% and lost -15.57% year-on date.

The market cap for SOUN stock reached $441.99 million, with 246.92 million shares outstanding and 198.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.33M shares, SOUN reached a trading volume of 4911780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOUN shares is $4.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for SoundHound AI Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoundHound AI Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

SOUN stock trade performance evaluation

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.28. With this latest performance, SOUN shares dropped by -20.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.88 for SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0631, while it was recorded at 1.8150 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4665 for the last 200 days.

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SoundHound AI Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.11 and a Current Ratio set at 5.11.

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]: Institutional Ownership

