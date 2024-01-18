why Solid Power Inc [SLDP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.62

Solid Power Inc [NASDAQ: SLDP] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $1.19 with a heavy trading volume of 11139560 shares. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Solid Power and SK On Deepen Partnership with New Agreements.

Solid Power and SK On enter into new agreements.

Solid Power licenses cell designs and production processes to SK On.

The daily chart for SLDP points out that the company has recorded -57.95% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, SLDP reached to a volume of 11139560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Solid Power Inc [SLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLDP shares is $3.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Solid Power Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Power Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

Trading performance analysis for SLDP stock

Solid Power Inc [SLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.77. With this latest performance, SLDP shares dropped by -15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.32 for Solid Power Inc [SLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4014, while it was recorded at 1.2540 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0208 for the last 200 days.

Solid Power Inc [SLDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Solid Power Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.12 and a Current Ratio set at 17.12.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Solid Power Inc [SLDP]

