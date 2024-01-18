why New Gold Inc [NGD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.62

New Gold Inc [AMEX: NGD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.84% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.44%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 6:30 AM that NEW GOLD ACHIEVES TOP END OF CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION GUIDANCE.

Strong Fourth Quarter Results Lead to Achieving Top End of Consolidated 2023 Production Guidance, Growth Initiatives Nearing Completion.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, NGD stock rose by 17.27%. The one-year New Gold Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.37. The average equity rating for NGD stock is currently 2.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $883.00 million, with 682.28 million shares outstanding and 682.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, NGD stock reached a trading volume of 4717765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New Gold Inc [NGD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGD shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGD stock is a recommendation set at 2.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for New Gold Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Gold Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

NGD Stock Performance Analysis:

New Gold Inc [NGD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, NGD shares dropped by -14.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.56 for New Gold Inc [NGD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3660, while it was recorded at 1.3480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1962 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Gold Inc Fundamentals:

New Gold Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

NGD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Gold Inc go to 5.00%.

New Gold Inc [NGD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NGD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NGD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NGD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.