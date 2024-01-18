UBS slashes price target on Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG] – find out why.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [NYSE: IPG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.41%. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 2:30 PM that Interpublic Group Receives Numerous ESG Accolades.

Rated “Negligible Risk” by Sustainalytics, Top Industry RankingFourth Consecutive Year on Dow Jones Sustainability Index North AmericaListed for a 14th Year on the Corporate Equality IndexRecognized on Disability Equality Index’s “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion”Named to Newsweek’s “Most Responsible Companies 2024” andUSA Today’s “America’s Climate Leaders 2023”.

Over the last 12 months, IPG stock dropped by -12.51%. The one-year Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.11. The average equity rating for IPG stock is currently 2.21, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.05 billion, with 386.50 million shares outstanding and 381.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, IPG stock reached a trading volume of 4335864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

IPG Stock Performance Analysis:

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, IPG shares dropped by -3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.33, while it was recorded at 32.06 for the last single week of trading, and 33.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. Fundamentals:

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

IPG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. go to 4.80%.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IPG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IPG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.