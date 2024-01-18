Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. slashes price target on Antero Resources Corp [AR] – find out why.

Antero Resources Corp [NYSE: AR] price surged by 0.41 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Antero Resources Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) (“Antero” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to issue its fourth quarter 2023 earnings release on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference “Antero Resources.” A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13743571. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero’s website at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9:00 am MT.

The one-year AR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.47. The average equity rating for AR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Resources Corp [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $28.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-18-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corp is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.29.

AR Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Resources Corp [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.67. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.28 for Antero Resources Corp [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.72, while it was recorded at 22.64 for the last single week of trading, and 24.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Resources Corp Fundamentals:

Antero Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.29.

Antero Resources Corp [AR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.