Standard BioTools Inc [LAB] stock Initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $4

Standard BioTools Inc [NASDAQ: LAB] closed the trading session at $2.42. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Standard BioTools Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Revenue.

Achieving scale with pro forma full year 2023 revenue of approximately $192 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.50 percent and weekly performance of 17.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, LAB reached to a volume of 3972672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Standard BioTools Inc [LAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAB shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Standard BioTools Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard BioTools Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.66.

LAB stock trade performance evaluation

Standard BioTools Inc [LAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.48. With this latest performance, LAB shares gained by 10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.74 for Standard BioTools Inc [LAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.20, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

Standard BioTools Inc [LAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Standard BioTools Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.87 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Standard BioTools Inc [LAB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LAB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LAB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.