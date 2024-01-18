PPL Corp [PPL] moved down -1.79: Why It’s Important

PPL Corp [NYSE: PPL] closed the trading session at $26.33. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 11:15 AM that PPL Corporation announces agreement with Talen Energy to resolve litigation related to Talen Montana.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) today announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Talen Energy Corporation and certain affiliates (“Talen”) to resolve all claims made by Talen arising out of the June 2015 spinoff of PPL Energy Supply, which was renamed Talen.

Under the terms of the agreement, PPL will pay Talen $115 million, resolving all claims between the parties. For PPL, the settlement avoids the continued cost and uncertainty of litigation that began in two courts in Montana more than five years ago, with Talen initially seeking more than $900 million tied to proceeds from PPL’s 2014 sale of PPL Montana’s hydroelectric assets. PPL Montana is now Talen Montana.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.84 percent and weekly performance of -5.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.48M shares, PPL reached to a volume of 4698059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PPL Corp [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $28.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PPL Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corp is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

PPL stock trade performance evaluation

PPL Corp [PPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.36. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.93 for PPL Corp [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.50, while it was recorded at 26.97 for the last single week of trading, and 26.33 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corp [PPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PPL Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PPL Corp [PPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corp go to 17.21%.

PPL Corp [PPL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.