Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] Stock trading around $15.89 per share: What’s Next?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [NYSE: PK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.37%. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 4:41 PM that Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends.

The distributions, totaling $2.15 per share, were paid as follows: $0.15 on April 17, 2023; $0.15 on July 17, 2023; $0.15 on October 16, 2023; $0.77 on January 16, 2024, and $0.93 on January 16, 2024.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, PK stock rose by 38.88%. The one-year Park Hotels & Resorts Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.72. The average equity rating for PK stock is currently 2.37, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.34 billion, with 224.06 million shares outstanding and 204.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, PK stock reached a trading volume of 4071131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $17.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.77.

PK Stock Performance Analysis:

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.73 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.17, while it was recorded at 16.04 for the last single week of trading, and 13.31 for the last 200 days.

PK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc go to 8.00%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.