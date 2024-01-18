Organon & Co. [OGN] moved down -4.16: Why It’s Important

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] plunged by -$0.69 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $15.90. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 7:33 AM that Organon’s XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) Vaginal Gel 2% Available Nationwide to Treat Bacterial Vaginosis (BV) in Females Aged 12 and Older.

Despite being the most common vaginal condition,1 BV symptoms are often mistaken for a yeast infection2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a focus on women’s health, announced that XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel 2% is available by prescription to treat bacterial vaginosis (BV). BV results from an overgrowth of certain bacteria, which upsets the balance of the natural vaginal microbiome (environment) and can lead to symptoms of odor and discharge.3 BV has also been shown to disproportionately affect non-Hispanic Black and Mexican American women.4,5.

Organon & Co. stock has also loss -1.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OGN stock has declined by -5.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.55% and gained 10.26% year-on date.

The market cap for OGN stock reached $4.06 billion, with 255.61 million shares outstanding and 255.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, OGN reached a trading volume of 4091966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Organon & Co. [OGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

OGN stock trade performance evaluation

Organon & Co. [OGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, OGN shares gained by 24.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.09 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.93, while it was recorded at 16.65 for the last single week of trading, and 18.58 for the last 200 days.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Organon & Co. [OGN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -5.00%.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.