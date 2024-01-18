Oppenheimer lifts Moderna Inc [MRNA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Moderna Inc [NASDAQ: MRNA] slipped around -1.81 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $100.35 at the close of the session, down -1.77%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Moderna Provides Business and Pipeline Updates at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Company announces product sales for 2023 of approximately $6.7 billion (unaudited); U.S. COVID-19 market share season to date increased to 48% in 2023, up from 37% in 2022.

Company reiterates 2024 expected product sales of approximately $4 billion, planned return to sales growth in 2025 and expectation to break even in 2026 through product launches and disciplined investment.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, MRNA reached a trading volume of 4582090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Moderna Inc [MRNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $128.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Moderna Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc is set at 5.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.86.

How has MRNA stock performed recently?

Moderna Inc [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.92. With this latest performance, MRNA shares gained by 16.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.77 for Moderna Inc [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.14, while it was recorded at 104.94 for the last single week of trading, and 109.71 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc [MRNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Moderna Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.35 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

Insider trade positions for Moderna Inc [MRNA]

The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MRNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.