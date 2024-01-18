Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND] stock Downgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $3

Nextdoor Holdings Inc [NYSE: KIND] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.56 price per share at the time. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Start the New Year with a Snap with Nextdoor’s #LoveYourNeighborhood Photo Contest.

Popular photo contest celebrating neighborhoods everywhere starts today.

Today, Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, announced the return of its popular photo contest, #LoveYourNeighborhood. Inviting everyone across the country to share the beauty of their neighborhoods, neighbors can take part in this first-of-the-year celebration by snapping a photo of something inspiring, heartwarming, humorous, or special with their phones or cameras.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, KIND reached a trading volume of 5164481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIND shares is $2.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nextdoor Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextdoor Holdings Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for KIND stock

Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.69. With this latest performance, KIND shares dropped by -16.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.01 for Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7110, while it was recorded at 1.6160 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2071 for the last 200 days.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.77 and a Current Ratio set at 16.77.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND]

The top three institutional holders of KIND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KIND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KIND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.