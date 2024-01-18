Morgan Stanley lifts Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CRWD] loss -3.50% on the last trading session, reaching $276.27 price per share at the time. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 9:00 AM that CrowdStrike Falcon Platform Recognized by Global Governments for its Compliance with Leading Information Security Standards.

Successful completion of IRAP and TISAX assessments brings industry-leading protection to the Australian Government and European automotive supply chain.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that it has successfully completed the IRAP and TISAX assessments, the latest in a series of certifications of governments and industry associations around the world that expand access and accelerate the adoption of the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR Platform. These latest achievements bring the industry’s leading protection to more organizations across the Australian government and the European automotive supply chain.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, CRWD reached a trading volume of 4414540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $279.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc is set at 8.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 76.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.65.

Trading performance analysis for CRWD stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, CRWD shares gained by 9.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.40 for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 236.82, while it was recorded at 282.49 for the last single week of trading, and 173.48 for the last 200 days.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc go to 41.73%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]

The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRWD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.