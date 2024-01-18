Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY] is -34.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mobileye Global Inc [NASDAQ: MBLY] loss -4.73% or -1.41 points to close at $28.38 with a heavy trading volume of 5272732 shares. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Mobileye Announces Timing of its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Mobileye Global Inc. (Nasdaq: MBLY) (“Mobileye”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Thursday, January 25, 2024, before market open. Mobileye will host a conference call at 8:00am ET (3:00pm IT) to review its results and provide a general business update. The call will be hosted by Professor Amnon Shashua, CEO, Moran Shemesh Rojansky, CFO, and Dan Galves, CCO.

The conference call will be accessible live via a webcast on Mobileye’s investor relations site, which can be found at ir.mobileye.com, and a replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the event’s conclusion.

The daily chart for MBLY points out that the company has recorded -36.02% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, MBLY reached to a volume of 5272732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBLY shares is $40.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Mobileye Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobileye Global Inc is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for MBLY in the course of the last twelve months was 72.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.97.

Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.01. With this latest performance, MBLY shares dropped by -32.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.99 for Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.95, while it was recorded at 29.98 for the last single week of trading, and 39.09 for the last 200 days.

Mobileye Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.97 and a Current Ratio set at 4.88.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mobileye Global Inc go to 16.36%.

The top three institutional holders of MBLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MBLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MBLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.