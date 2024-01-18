Market cap of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] reaches 1.13M – now what?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ZVSA] closed the trading session at $0.69. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 7:52 AM that ZyVersa Therapeutics Highlights Peer-Reviewed Article Linking Inflammasome Activation to Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Brain Metastasis.

Up to 40% of women with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) experience metastasis to their brain, which affects physical function, independence, personality, quality of life, and significantly increases mortality rates.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Published data demonstrate that inflammasome activation increases proliferation of TNBC cells in the brain, which was prevented by inhibition of NLRP3 inflammasomes in both mouse and human models.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.32 percent and weekly performance of -20.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -91.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -84.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 599.96K shares, ZVSA reached to a volume of 15793645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZVSA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZVSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

ZVSA stock trade performance evaluation

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.68. With this latest performance, ZVSA shares dropped by -6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.24 for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6963, while it was recorded at 0.7647 for the last single week of trading, and 11.2787 for the last 200 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ZVSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZVSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZVSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.