Market cap of Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] reaches 303.75M – now what?

Microvast Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MVST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.98%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Microvast Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue increased 107.5% year over year to $80.1 million.

Achieved record backlog of $678.7 million, up 382.7% year over year.

Over the last 12 months, MVST stock dropped by -45.48%. The one-year Microvast Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.03. The average equity rating for MVST stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $303.75 million, with 307.63 million shares outstanding and 212.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, MVST stock reached a trading volume of 4816666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVST shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Microvast Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvast Holdings Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

MVST Stock Performance Analysis:

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.98. With this latest performance, MVST shares dropped by -24.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.58 for Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2264, while it was recorded at 1.0649 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6111 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microvast Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Microvast Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] Institutonal Ownership Details

