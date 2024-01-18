Market cap of Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] reaches 0.23M – now what?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [NASDAQ: BRSH] gained 8.61% on the last trading session, reaching $0.14 price per share at the time. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Arrive Acquires AirBox Technologies in Advance of Brüush Merger.

Acquisition Broadens Patent Portfolio and Propels Arrive’s Smart Mailbox as a Service Capabilities.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (Nasdaq:BRSH) (“Brüush”) announced today that its pending merger partner, Arrive Technology Inc. (“Arrive”), a technology company focused on facilitating the last inch of the last-mile for autonomous delivery, has acquired AirBox Technologies (“AirBox”). This acquisition includes AirBox’s patent portfolio, which Arrive believes will broaden the capabilities of its high-tech mailbox system designed for autonomous and conventional package delivery. In addition to acquiring the patent portfolio, AirBox’s CEO Brandon Pargoe has joined the Arrive team as Vice President of Product Operations.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.64M shares, BRSH reached a trading volume of 10969298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRSH shares is $141.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.71. With this latest performance, BRSH shares dropped by -16.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.87 for Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1759, while it was recorded at 0.1332 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3751 for the last 200 days.

Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.15.

