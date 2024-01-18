Market cap of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] reaches 11.95M – now what?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 6.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.10. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 8:00 AM that AgEagle Aerial Systems Appoints Chairman Grant Begley as Interim CEO.

Retired Navy Tactical Officer and UAVS Director to lead company into next chapter of growth.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 48210012 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stands at 10.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.98%.

The market cap for UAVS stock reached $11.95 million, with 117.88 million shares outstanding and 105.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 48210012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAVS shares is $18.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has UAVS stock performed recently?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -18.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.38 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1188, while it was recorded at 0.0994 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2236 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Insider trade positions for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UAVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UAVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.