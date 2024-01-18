Market Analysts see Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Roivant Sciences Ltd [NASDAQ: ROIV] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.76. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Roivant Reports Positive Initial Phase 2 Results for Batoclimab in Graves’ Disease.

This Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial is an open-label study to assess the safety and efficacy of batoclimab in Graves’ disease. Patients who are hyperthyroid despite treatment with an anti-thyroid medication (ATD) for more than 12 weeks are being enrolled to receive once-weekly subcutaneous (SC) injections of 680 mg batoclimab for 12 weeks followed by once-weekly SC injections of 340 mg batoclimab for 12 weeks. Treatment response is defined as normalization of T3 and T4 hormone levels without increasing ATD dose. The primary and secondary outcome measurements of the trial are being measured at weeks 12 and 24. This design allowed for efficacy assessments between two distinct ranges of IgG reductions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5595410 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roivant Sciences Ltd stands at 3.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.93%.

The market cap for ROIV stock reached $8.65 billion, with 760.14 million shares outstanding and 549.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, ROIV reached a trading volume of 5595410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROIV shares is $16.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Roivant Sciences Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roivant Sciences Ltd is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 83.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

How has ROIV stock performed recently?

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, ROIV shares dropped by -3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.91 for Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.10, while it was recorded at 10.97 for the last single week of trading, and 10.05 for the last 200 days.

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Roivant Sciences Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.82 and a Current Ratio set at 5.84.

Insider trade positions for Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]

The top three institutional holders of ROIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ROIV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ROIV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.