Market Analysts see Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] gaining to $59. Time to buy?

Las Vegas Sands Corp [NYSE: LVS] loss -1.65% on the last trading session, reaching $48.23 price per share at the time. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 6:50 PM that Sands to Release Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, after market close.

The company will host a conference call to discuss its results at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, LVS reached a trading volume of 5630372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $64.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for LVS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.48.

Trading performance analysis for LVS stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, LVS shares dropped by -0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.78 for Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.44, while it was recorded at 49.18 for the last single week of trading, and 53.30 for the last 200 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Las Vegas Sands Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp go to -1.75%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]

The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.