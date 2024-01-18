Market Analysts see AES Corp. [AES] falling to $13. Time to buy?

AES Corp. [NYSE: AES] slipped around -0.49 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.40 at the close of the session, down -2.74%. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 5:00 PM that AES to Host Webcast to Discuss Data Centers and Demand for Renewable Energy on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) will host a webcast to discuss data centers and demand for renewable energy on Thursday, January 18, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The presentation will discuss both trends for this customer segment, as well as AES’ leading position.

The call will include a presentation and a question and answer session. It will be open to the media and the public in a listen-only mode by webcast. Interested parties may listen to the teleconference by dialing +1-833-470-1428 at least ten minutes before the start of the call. International callers should dial +1-404-975-4839. The Participant Access Code for this call is 001423. Questions may only be asked via teleconference. Internet access to the webcast and presentation materials will be available on the AES website at www.aes.com by selecting “Investors” and then “Presentations and Webcasts.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.84M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 7001875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AES Corp. [AES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $22.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AES Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AES Corp. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98.

How has AES stock performed recently?

AES Corp. [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.74. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -11.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for AES Corp. [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.92, while it was recorded at 18.13 for the last single week of trading, and 19.09 for the last 200 days.

AES Corp. [AES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AES Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

Earnings analysis for AES Corp. [AES]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES Corp. go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for AES Corp. [AES]

The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.