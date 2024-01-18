Manchester United Plc. [MANU] Revenue clocked in at $811.20 million, down -2.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Manchester United Plc. [NYSE: MANU] slipped around -1.23 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $19.97 at the close of the session, down -5.80%. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Manchester United PLC Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Achieved record total first quarter revenue driven by record Matchday and Commercial revenue.

Compared to the average trading volume of 968.73K shares, MANU reached a trading volume of 5041911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Manchester United Plc. [MANU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MANU shares is $25.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MANU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Manchester United Plc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manchester United Plc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for MANU in the course of the last twelve months was 25.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has MANU stock performed recently?

Manchester United Plc. [MANU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, MANU shares gained by 3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for Manchester United Plc. [MANU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.54, while it was recorded at 20.88 for the last single week of trading, and 20.49 for the last 200 days.

Manchester United Plc. [MANU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Manchester United Plc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.31.

Earnings analysis for Manchester United Plc. [MANU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manchester United Plc. go to -0.05%.

Insider trade positions for Manchester United Plc. [MANU]

