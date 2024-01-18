Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Windtree Therapeutics Inc [WINT] – find out why.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: WINT] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.48. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Windtree Therapeutics Announces License Agreement with Lee’s Pharmaceuticals to Develop and Commercialize Istaroxime, Dual Mechanism SERCA2a Activators and Rostafuroxin for Greater China / Asia Pacific Region.

Windtree to receive potential future milestones up to $138MM plus up to low double digit royalties and full coverage for all development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercialization costs for products in the licensed territory.

Lee’s plans to initiate and fund Phase 3 for istaroxime in acute heart failure in Greater China while Windtree executes a global cardiogenic shock program.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc stock has also loss -24.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WINT stock has declined by -64.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -67.98% and lost -32.75% year-on date.

The market cap for WINT stock reached $2.49 million, with 5.15 million shares outstanding and 4.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 124.46K shares, WINT reached a trading volume of 4418035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Windtree Therapeutics Inc [WINT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WINT shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WINT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Windtree Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Windtree Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

WINT stock trade performance evaluation

Windtree Therapeutics Inc [WINT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.57. With this latest performance, WINT shares dropped by -33.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.55 for Windtree Therapeutics Inc [WINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8243, while it was recorded at 0.5811 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4543 for the last 200 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc [WINT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Windtree Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc [WINT]: Institutional Ownership

