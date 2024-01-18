KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR] fell -1.08% so far this year. What now?

KULR Technology Group Inc [AMEX: KULR] price plunged by -4.04 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 8:45 AM that KULR Secures Exclusive Global License for NASA’s Battery Safety Technology to Service World’s Largest OEM Customers.

KULR is now the only entity in the world providing comprehensive fractional thermal runaway calorimetry testing services for every cell type, regardless of capacity or format. This breakthrough win firmly establishes KULR as the de facto industry standard battery testing and design services provider in the world to the largest OEM customers across all industries.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The one-year KULR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.94. The average equity rating for KULR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KULR shares is $2.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KULR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for KULR Technology Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KULR Technology Group Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for KULR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

KULR Stock Performance Analysis:

KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, KULR shares dropped by -35.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KULR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.09 for KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2651, while it was recorded at 0.1835 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5585 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KULR Technology Group Inc Fundamentals:

KULR Technology Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.44.

KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KULR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KULR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KULR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.