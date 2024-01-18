Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT] is -2.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Independence Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: IRT] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $14.89. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Independence Realty Trust Completes Sale of Four Properties, Advancing Portfolio Optimization and Deleveraging Strategy.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) announced today the sale of four properties in four markets, as part of the Company’s Portfolio Optimization and Deleveraging Strategy. The total gross sales price of the four properties was $200.7 million, with each property sale closing in December 2023.

As a result of these sales, IRT repaid $196.8 million of debt, comprised of $112.3 million of property level debt associated with the sold properties and $84.5 million of borrowings outstanding on its line of credit.

Independence Realty Trust Inc stock has also loss -0.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IRT stock has inclined by 6.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.57% and lost -2.68% year-on date.

The market cap for IRT stock reached $3.35 billion, with 224.06 million shares outstanding and 223.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, IRT reached a trading volume of 2137595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRT shares is $17.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Independence Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independence Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRT in the course of the last twelve months was 26.88.

IRT stock trade performance evaluation

Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, IRT shares dropped by -6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.48 for Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.36, while it was recorded at 15.08 for the last single week of trading, and 15.76 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Independence Realty Trust Inc go to -6.06%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.